Wildfires Ravage Odisha’s Similipal, Gut a Third of National Park

According to Odishatv.in, the flames have already devoured eight of the total 21 ranges. The fire has spread to the whole of Anandapur, Kandachira, and Balinal hills under Podadiha Forest Range, in the southern part of the STR.

Similipal is a National Park and Tiger Reserve covering an area of 2,750 sq km. It’s known for its tiger and elephant population. UNESCO had added the National Park to its list of Biosphere Reserves back in 2009.