I Saw Similipal Forest Burn, Crops Get Damaged, Wildlife Being Hit

Similipal National Park burnt for over a week before the news was covered by mainstream media. Asia’s second-largest biosphere was burning and I got to know about this from a tweet by Akshita Bhanj Deo, a member of the royal family of Mayurbhanj, which drew light upon the situation in Similipal, and that's how my journey began.

I reached the Similipal forest on 5 March and it had been more than 10 days since the forest had been on fire. One would expect that the fire would have been brought under control, but to my surprise, it wasn’t.