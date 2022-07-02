Non-Profit Organization Bhumi Global Decries SCOTUS' Ruling On Climate

(Photo: The Quint)
The United States Supreme Court issued a ruling that would result in limiting how the country's primary anti-air pollution can be implemented to curb carbon dioxide emissions from power plants.
In a 6-3 vote in West Virginia v. EPA, with conservatives in the majority, the US Supreme Court ruled that the Clean Air Act does not afford the Environmental Protection Agency broad authority to regulate greenhouse gas emissions from power plants that end up doing their part in global warming, according to a report by the Associated Press.
Bhumi Global, a non-profit organization aimed at working to empower communities to address the three-fold crisis of climate change, biodiversity loss, and pollution, released a statement decrying the highest court's decision to curb EPA's powers.
"The court's decision hamstrings the federal government's ability to use all the tools at its disposal to combat the climate crisis."
The organization expressed dismay that SCOTUS had turned this into an issue that needs to be dealt with by a divided Congress, "which for years has been unable to pass climate change legislation.
To that end, Bhumi Global promises to continue working to implement "long-lasting change at the local level while advocating for stronger policies to protect Mother Earth.
This decision proves to be a setback for the Biden administration's goal of combatting climate change. Its detailed proposal on regulating power plant emissions will be presented by the end of 2022.
The court's decision is another one after a team of justices with a conservative majority, strengthened by three appointments made by former President Donald Trump, also expanded gun rights and overturned a half-a-century old country-wide right to abortion just this year.
President Joe Biden plans to reduce the country's greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2030 in addition to having an emissions-free power sector by 2035. At present, power plants contribute to about 30 percent of the total carbon dioxide output.
However, Roberts added, that the Clean Air Act does not give EPA the authority to do so. Thus, the Congress must make a decision regarding the issue or any agency that acts as "a clear delegation from that representative body".
On the other hand, Justice Elena Kagan wrote in a dissent that the court's decision essentially takes away EPA's power that was given to it by the Congress to respond to "the most pressing environmental challenge of our time."
Biden released a statement in which he called the Supreme Court's ruling "another devastating decision that aims to take our country backwards." He added he would "not relent in using my lawful authorities to protect public health and tackle the climate crisis."
The United Nations panel report warned that the consequences of climate change were about to get worse and most likely to make the world sicker, hungrier, poorer and more dangerous in the next few years. The report was released on the same day as the justices heard arguments in the case.
(With inputs from the Associated Press and India-West Journal)
