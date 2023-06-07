'Years of Struggle Undone': Some Support Nagpur's New Coal Plant, Others Don't

The proposal for this new plant, however, has drawn mixed reactions from residents, environmental activists and politicians in the region.

"The existing power plants have already done enough damage to the environment in the region. Water pollution levels are so bad that animals develop diseases because of drinking water straight from lakes and ponds. Several residents who cannot afford purifiers drink the same water. How do you think it impacts them?" asked Makade, whose family has lived in Mhasala for over four generations.

While residents such as Makade are vehemently against the plant on grounds of coal ash pollution, others argued that the new plant will generate employment.

Moreshwar Kapse, former sarpanch of Khairi village, is among those who support the new plant. "Due to high levels of pollution, our land is not fit for agriculture. The old power plants in our area are scheduled for permanent shutdown. There are no other industries here. Where will we go and work? The new plant will at least be a source of employment," Kapse said.

The Quint spoke to multiple stakeholders, vetted documents submitted by MAHAGENCO in court and before the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB), and looked at past records of thermal plants in the area to understand why these two new units have become a bone of contention among the locals, MAHAGENCO, pollution control bodies, and the politicians in Maharashtra.