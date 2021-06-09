‘Loki’ First Episode Released: Here’s How to Watch It

'Loki' streams on Disney + Hotstar from 9 June
(Photo: Twitter/@LokiOfficial)
Loki from the Marvel Cinematic Universe has made a comeback with a new series dedicated to him. Tom Hiddleston stars in and as Loki who is also known as the 'God of Mischief'.
Loki died in the penultimate Avengers movie – Avengers: Infinity War. But in Avengers: Endgame the heroes travelled to the Battle of New York where Loki was held captive. That's when Loki, who was then Thor's prisoner, runs away with the Tesseract.
The show Loki is set after events that took place in Avengers: Endgame.
In an interview to TV Insider, Tom Hiddleston said, "The audience broadly have a better perspective on Loki than Loki does. The audience has seen the events of (Thor films) The Dark World and Ragnarok and Infinity War and Endgame. And this Loki is a Loki that doesn’t have any of that self-awareness. He hasn’t been on this arc of redemption and catharsis."
When is Loki Releasing?
The first episode of the show/series Loki can be streamed from 12:30 pm on 9 June. The new episodes of the same will follow every Wednesday.
Where and How to Watch Loki Season 1 Online?
Season one of Loki can be watched online on Disney Plus. In India, the series will be available on Disney Plus Hotstar premium.
(With inputs from TV Insider)
