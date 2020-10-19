‘Lack of Political Will to Solve Stubble Burning Issue’: Delhi CM

“There should be sharp timelines to move away from stubble burning to check air pollution in Delhi-NCR,” he said.

Amid rising concerns over the air pollution situation in Delhi and neighbouring areas, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday, 19 October, said the problem of stubble burning can be solved in one year, but there is a lack of political will for it.

"All governments should come together and launch a joint war against air pollution. If all governments and all parties come together, leaving politics aside, we can control pollution in less than four years time," Kejriwal was quoted as saying by news agency ANI during a media briefing.