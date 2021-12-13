High Court Issues Stay on Land Acquisition for Parsa Coal Block In Chhattisgarh

Women of Hasdeo Aranya protesting against the proposed Parsa coal mine in Chhattisgarh
Chhattisgarh High Court while hearing a petition filed by the residents of Hasdeo Aranya, challenging the land acquisitions for Parsa coal block on Monday, 13 December, issued a stay order on the process.
The high court bench headed by Chief Justice Arup Kumar Goswami and Justice N K Chandravanshi ordered to maintain the status quo on the land acquisition process for Parsa coal block falling in Surguja and Surajpur districts.
The five petitioners who challenged the land acquisition are residents of Hariharpur, Salhi, and Fatehpur villages facing displacement. Approximately 1,250 hectares of land is to be acquired for the proposed Parsa coal block, of which one-third of the land is inhabited by the tribals and the rest falls under the forests of Hasdeo Aranya, one of central India’s largest tracts of unfragmented forests.
The Hasdeo Aranya region hosts rich biodiversity and is a major habitat cum migratory corridor for Elephants and Tigers.
The court ordered a stay on the land acquisitions as the central government failed to respond within the deadline. The court had earlier ordered both state and central government in its final hearing on 27 October to respond within six weeks.
WHAT HAVE THE PETITIONERS' LAWYERS SAID?
The lawyers on behalf of the petitioners argued that CBA has been used only for acquiring the land for projects of SECL and companies owned by the Central govt. However, this time it is being used to acquire land for RRVUNL, which has already signed a deal with Adani, making it the Mine Developer and Operator of the Parsa coal block. This land acquisition is benefitting a private company hence the CBA can’t be used.
Notably, hundreds of tribals marched to the state capital, Raipur, on 13 October, and met with the governor seeking relief against the ongoing land acquisition and irregularities including the instances of fake Gram Sabhas. Followed by which the governor sent a compilation of such complaints to the Congress govt.
