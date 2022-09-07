Ahead of Diwali, Sale and Use of Firecrackers Banned in Delhi Till 1 January

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Wednesday, 7 September, said that the production, sale, and use of all types of firecrackers will be banned in the national capital till 1 January.

Rai said in a tweet, "In order to save people from the danger of pollution in Delhi, like last year, production, storage, sale, and use of all types of firecrackers are being completely banned so that people's lives can be saved."