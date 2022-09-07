Ahead of Diwali, Sale and Use of Firecrackers Banned in Delhi Till 1 January

Representational image.
(Photo: Vibhushita Singh/The Quint)
Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Wednesday, 7 September, said that the production, sale, and use of all types of firecrackers will be banned in the national capital till 1 January.
Rai said in a tweet, "In order to save people from the danger of pollution in Delhi, like last year, production, storage, sale, and use of all types of firecrackers are being completely banned so that people's lives can be saved."
He added that the ban extends to the online sale and delivery of firecrackers in Delhi, and will remain till 1 January 2023.
"Online sale/delivery of firecrackers will also be banned in Delhi this time. The restriction will remain in force till January 1, 2023," he said.
Rai added that an action plan will be drawn up with the Delhi Police, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee, and the Revenue Department to ensure the strict enforcement of the ban.
Last year, the Delhi government ordered a complete ban on the sale and bursting of firecrackers in the national capital from 28 September to 1 January 2022.
The city government had also launched the 'patakhe nahi diye jalao' campaign to create awareness against the burning of firecrackers.
Action was taken under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Explosives Act against those found burning firecrackers.
(With inputs from PTI.)
