80% of Mumbai's Nariman Point Will Go Underwater by 2050: BMC Chief

By 2050, 80 percent of the areas like Cuffe Parade, Nariman Point, and Mantralaya will be underwater.
(Image: Erum Gour/The Quint)
Eighty percent of Mumbai's Nariman Point and Mantralaya will get submerged under water by 2050, said Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal on Friday, 27 August, at the launch of Mumbai Climate Action Plan website.
Chahal further added that with the rise in the sea level, about 70 percent of the city's A, B, C and D wards in south Mumbai will go underwater, reported The Indian Express.
Chahal warned saying we've got many warnings from the nature such as extreme events like heavy rainfall and if we do not wake up right now, the situation will get worse in the next 25 years, and not just the next generation but this generation will also suffer.
Talking about the flooding in Marine Drive and Girgaon Chowpatty, Chahal said that there have been three cyclones in the last 15 months. Due to heavy rains, many parts of Mumbai were up to five feet underwater and this happened despite many warning of a cyclone on 5 August 2020.
Within 17-20 July, a period of just four days, Mumbai received 70 percent of July's average rainfall this year. Whereas, the average rainfall in May was zero. It received 200 mm of rainfall due to a cyclone.
Mumbai recorded over 235 mm rainfall on 16 July and 253 mm on 18 July, which resulted in flooding in many areas of the city. It received 84 percent of the June rainfall before 9 June.
This year, the city also witnessed a cyclonic storm called Tauktae.
According to a report published by McKinsey India in February 2020, two to three million people who live within 1 km radius of the coastline are likely to get affected by the year 2050 as the intensity of flash floods will increase by 25 percent and the sea level is likely to increase by 0.5 metre.
Experts also claim that Mumbai will often witness extreme rainfall now.
(With Inputs from The Indian Express and Hindustan Times.)
