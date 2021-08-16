WALL-E to Avatar: Here’s a List of Movies That Talk About Climate Change

The first of the Sixth Assessment Report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), released 9 August, 2021, provided an updated estimate of the carbon budget—the maximum amount of carbon dioxide (CO2) that can be emitted while still having a chance to limit warming to 1.5°C or 2°C. Although the opportunity to retain global warming under 1.5 degrees Celsius (°C) above pre-industrial levels may have been adrift, the report stresses that human actions must still strive to keep global warming under 2°C, which shall ultimately determine the future course of climate change.

Art and infotainment is an important tool of amassing change. Cinema must be used in critical times as a medium to influence and to broadcast calls to action.