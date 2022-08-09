XAT Applications 2023: Registration Starts From 10 August, Check Details Here

XAT Registration 2023: The application process is likely to start on 10 August, check details here.
Xavier school of management (XLRI), Jamshedpur will start the registration for the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2023 from Wednesday, 10 August 2022. Interested and eligible candidates who want to apply for the XAT 2023 should complete the registration process through the official website, xatonline.in.
XAT exam is an all-India level test conducted by XLRI on behalf of XAMI to make students eligible for different management courses. Candidates who can successfully qualify the exam will be able to get admission into 160 different institutes of the country.
The XAT 2023 Test will be held in different cities of the country. Some of them include Ahmedabad, Agra, Allahabad, Bengaluru, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Lucknow, Chandigarh/Mohali, Udaipur, Raipur, Ludhiana, and so on. Please check the complete list of the cities on the official website.
The XAT 2023 Exam will be conducted by XLRI to get students admitted into various management courses. Check the important and latest details regarding the test below:
XAT 2023 Registration Start Date: Wednesday, 10 August 2022.
XAT 2023 Registration Start Time: 12:00 am.
Xavier Aptitude Test, XAT 2023 Exam Date: Sunday, 8 January 2023.
XAT 2023 Registration Fee: Rs 2,000 excluding late fee. Candidates who want to pursue XLRI programmes have to pay an extra amount of Rs 200. Indian candidates who want to apply for PGDM(GM) through GMAT/GRE have to pay Rs 2,500.
XAT 2023 Eligibility criteria: 3 years' bachelor's degree from a recognised college/university.
XAT 2023 Exam Mode: CBT (computer-based test).
All the eligible and interested candidates who want to appear in the XAT 2023 test must follow the below steps to complete the registration process.
Go to the official website at xatonline.in.
On the homepage, go to the registration section and click on the link.
A registration page will open on the screen. Register yourself by filling all the required details.
Then verify your registered email ID and XAT application form will be displayed on the computer screen.
Fill the XAT application form online by submitting all the details mentioned in the form.
Upload the required documents.
Pay the application fee by using options like debit cards, credit cards, mobile wallets, cash cards, internet banking, and IMPS.
Once the payment is successful, hit the submit button.
You will receive a notification regarding the successful submission of your application form.
Download, save, and print the application from for future use.
At each step of the application process, candidates must click the option 'Save and NEXT.' This will help them to save the details and in case students are not able to fill the application in one go, the 'Save and NEXT' tab will prevent the loss of already filled details.
