XAT Admit Card 2022 to Release Today: How to Download

XAT Admit Card: Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2022 admit card/ hall ticket will be released by Xavier School of Management (XLRI) on Wednesday, 22 December 2021. Earlier, it was scheduled to available for download from 20 December, but was deferred.

Admit card for XAT 2022 can be downloaded from the the official website of XAT: xatonline.in. Candidates who have registered for the exam are advised to visit the website regularly for further updates.