XAT Admit Card 2022 to Release Today: How to Download

XAT Admit card to be available for download on xatonline.in
(Photo: The Quint)
XAT Admit Card: Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2022 admit card/ hall ticket will be released by Xavier School of Management (XLRI) on Wednesday, 22 December 2021. Earlier, it was scheduled to available for download from 20 December, but was deferred.
Admit card for XAT 2022 can be downloaded from the the official website of XAT: xatonline.in. Candidates who have registered for the exam are advised to visit the website regularly for further updates.
Open the official website of XAT exam: xatonlin.in
Navigate to XAT admit card link on the homage
You will be directed to a login page
Enter your registered roll number, password, and click on login
Your XAT admit card will appear on the screen
Download and print a copy of it for examination day and future reference
XAT admit card will contain details like name of the candidate, roll number, examination centre, reporting and exam timing, etc. All candidates are advised to check the details in their admit card carefully and get in touch with XLRI in case of any discrepancy.
For more details about XAT 2022, candidates are advised to visit the official website of XAT.
