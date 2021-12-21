XAT 2022 Admit Card Release Postponed, Check New Date

XAT Admit Card: The Xavier School of Management (XLRI) on Monday, 20 December, announced the postponement of release of admit card/ hall ticket of Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2022.

The admit card for XAT 2022 will now be released on Wednesday, 22 December 2021. "Admit card download from December 22 onwards," reads the official website of XAT. Earlier, XAT admit card was scheduled to be released on 20 December.