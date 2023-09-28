World University Rankings 2024: IISc Bangalore Tops India List; Details

World University Rankings 2024: IISC Bangalore is at top of the list in India.
(Photo Courtesy: ENVIS)
The World University Rankings 2024 has announced by the Times Higher Education (THE), according to which almost 91 Indian universities have earned a spot. The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore has been listed at the top among Indian universities, and is ranked between 201-250 in the overall list.
This year, the number of Indian universities in the World University Rankings has increased compared to the previous year's count of 75. IISc Bangalore has bagged the number one spot after almost six years.
Apart from IISc Bangalore, other Indian universities included in the World University Rankings list of India are Anna University, Jamia Millia Islamia, Mahatma Gandhi University, Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences, and more. All these universities are ranked somewhere between 501 to 600.
The best Indian Institute of Technologies (IITs) have boycotted the World University Rankings 2024 for the fourth consecutive year. In the 2024 Rankings List of Universities, India is now at the 4th position of the most represented nations, after moving up from the 6th spot. USA with 169 institutions is at the top position of the most represented nations.
Talking about the overall World University Rankings 2024 list, Oxford University is at the top position with rank 1. Stanford University is at second spot, Massachusetts Institute of Technology at third spot, Harvard University at fourth spot, and the fifth spot is occupied by Cambridge University.
IISc Bangalore (201-250 rank)
Anna University (501-600 rank)
Jamia Millia Islamia (501-600 rank)
Mahatma Gandhi University (501-600 rank)
Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences (501-600 rank)
Alagappa University (601-800 rank)
Aligarh Muslim University (601-800 rank)
Banaras Hindu University (601-800 rank)
Bharathiar University (601-800 rank)
Indian IIT Guwahati (601-800 rank)
To check the full list of World University Rankings 2024, please click here.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)