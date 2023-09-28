World University Rankings 2024: IISc Bangalore Tops India List; Details

The World University Rankings 2024 has announced by the Times Higher Education (THE), according to which almost 91 Indian universities have earned a spot. The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore has been listed at the top among Indian universities, and is ranked between 201-250 in the overall list.

This year, the number of Indian universities in the World University Rankings has increased compared to the previous year's count of 75. IISc Bangalore has bagged the number one spot after almost six years.

Apart from IISc Bangalore, other Indian universities included in the World University Rankings list of India are Anna University, Jamia Millia Islamia, Mahatma Gandhi University, Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences, and more. All these universities are ranked somewhere between 501 to 600.