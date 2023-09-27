UPSC NDA & NA Results 2023 Released At upsc.gov.in; Steps To Download Here

Union Public Service Commission, UPSC released the results for the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination, UPSC NDA & NA II 2023 yesterday, 26 September 2023. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check the NDA&NA II 2023 results on the official website at upsc.gov.in.

The commission conducted the UPSC NDA & NA II 2023 examination on September 3 and the authorities released the date of publication of the final results within 15 days of the exam. The candidates' mark sheets will also be posted on the Commission's website and will be available on the website for thirty days after SSB Interviews.

The Commission aims to fill a total of 395 vacancies through this recruitment drive. 370 vacancies are for the National Defence Academy (NDA) and 25 vacancies are for the Naval Academy (NA). Shortlisted candidates will appear before the Services Selection Board for the Intelligence and Personality Test.