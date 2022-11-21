WBJEE 2023 Exam Date Declared: Check Website; Know Important Exam Details Here

WBJEE 2023 official exam date is mentioned on the website for candidates.
(Photo: iStock)
The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) recently announced the WBJEE 2023 for admission to Engineering, Technology, Pharmacy and Architecture courses exam date. Candidates who are preparing to appear for the WBJEE 2023 should take note of the date. According to the latest official details, the WBJEE 2023 exam is scheduled to be officially conducted on 30 April 2023. Interested candidates can check the official notification on the website - wbjeeb.nic.in. It is important to take note of the details.
The WBJEE 2023 exam date is officially declared for interested candidates on the website. The registration dates will also be released soon on wbjeeb.nic.in so that interested candidates can apply for the upcoming exam. One must keep a close eye on the official website to know all the latest updates from the board regarding the exam.
The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) updates all the important dates and details on the website so that it is easier for candidates to access. They must stay informed if they wish to appear for the exam on the scheduled date.
The WBJEE 2023 exam date notification is available on the homepage of wbjeeb.nic.in. Candidates can check and download the notification to go through it carefully.
According to the latest official details, the exam will be held in pen and paper mode.
Here are the steps to check the WBJEE 2023 exam date notification online, which is declared recently:
Go to the website - wbjeeb.nic.in.
Click on the option that says WBJEE on the homepage of the website.
A new page will open on your screen.
The exam date is stated on the page.
You can download the exam date from the site after checking.
It is important to note that the page also mentions the online application date is expected to be announced shortly.
