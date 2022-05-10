WB Police Constable Admit Cards To Be Released Today, Written Exam on 22 May

The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board is all set to release the admit cards today. The admit cards will be released for Constable and Lady Constable written examination, which is scheduled to be held on 22 May.

The candidates who have registered for the exam can download their admit cards on wbpolice.gov.in and prb.wb.gov.in.

The final written exam scheduled on 22 May and will be conducted from 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm.