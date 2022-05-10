WB Police Constable Admit Cards To Be Released Today, Written Exam on 22 May

WB Police Constable Written exams will be held on 22 May and the admit cards will be released today.
Steps to download the WB Police Constable Admit card

The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board is all set to release the admit cards today. The admit cards will be released for Constable and Lady Constable written examination, which is scheduled to be held on 22 May.

The candidates who have registered for the exam can download their admit cards on wbpolice.gov.in and prb.wb.gov.in.

The final written exam scheduled on 22 May and will be conducted from 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm.

WB Police Constable Exam: Official Notification

According to the official notification, “The e-Admit Cards will be available on the website of West Bengal Police (www.wbpolice.gov.in) and West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (https://prb.wb.gov.in) from 10.05.2022 on keying of Application Sl. No. & Date of Birth."

It further added, “All efforts will be made to deliver SMS alert to the registered Mobile Number of the candidates. However, the Board will not be responsible for non-delivery of such SMS. The candidates shall have to produce the printout of their e-Admit Cards at the allotted venues for appearing in the said examination with a proper proof of identity.”

WB Police Constable Written Exam: Steps To Apply

  • Visit the official website at wbpolice.gov.in or prb.wb.gov.in

  • On the homepage, click on the admit card link

  • Fill in your details to log in

  • Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

  • Download the admit cards and take a printout for future reference

