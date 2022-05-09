ONGC Recruitment 2022: Apply for 922 Non-Executive Posts, Details Here

Apply for ONGC Recruitment 2022 from the official website www.ongcindia.com.
(Photo: istock)
The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) has released an official recruitment notification inviting interested candidates to apply for 922 non-executive posts.
The application window is open from 7 May and the last date to apply for the same is 28 May 2022. The candidates who are willing to work for the ONGC can apply through the company's official website at www.ongcindia.com.
The candidates will be selected on the basis of a computer-based test (CBT), which will be followed by the PST/PET/skill test/typing test (as applicable).
The application fee for the General/OBC/ EWS candidates is ₹300. SC/ST/PWBD/ex-servicemen candidates are exempted from the payment of the application fee.
Visit the official website of ONGC at www.ongcindia.com
On the homepage, click on the career tab
Search for the 'apply link' and click on it
Fill in the application forms
Pay the application fee as required
Submit the form and upload the required documents
Take a printout of the application form for future reference
