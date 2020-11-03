West Bengal Educational Institutes to Remain Closed till 30 Nov

Centre announced new Unlock guidelines which offers state and UT’s the option to reopen schools in a graded manner. The Quint Image used for representation only. | (Photo: PTI) Education Centre announced new Unlock guidelines which offers state and UT’s the option to reopen schools in a graded manner.

The West Bengal government on Monday, 2 November, said that educational institutes – schools, colleges and universities – in the state will continue to remain closed till 30 November, while cinema halls outside COVID-19 containment zones can operate with 50 percent occupancy. According to a statement by the state education minister Partha Chatterjee, schools and colleges may start from 1 December but a call on whether physical classes will resume will be taken closer to the date. The final decision on resuming physical classes will be taken by WB Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee after Kali Puja.

Provided safety measures are adhered to, cultural functions, religious gatherings and other congregations may be allowed in the state outside containment zones in an open area.

Swimming pools (except for use of training of sportspersons) will also remain closed and public occasions, sports, cultural events and congregations are subject to approvals from appropriate authorities.

The Centre recently announced new Unlock guidelines which permit the reopening of cinema halls, theatres, multiplexes, entertainment parks and swimming pools.

The Centre has asserted that students should not be forced to attend classes, and those who choose to not go should be able to attend lectures online.

According to the guidelines, schools should not conduct assessments for at least two-three weeks after reopening. Proper pen-and-paper tests will be discouraged to "ensure emotional well-being of students.”