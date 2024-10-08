WBJEE JELET Counselling 2024: How to Check Round 1 Seat Allotment Results?

advertisement
The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) announced the WBJEE JELET 2024 seat allotment result for Round 1 today, 8 October 8 2024. Candidates who applied for the Joint Entrance Examination for Lateral Entry into Engineering (JELET) can check their seat allotment status on the official WBJEEB website at wbjeeb.in.
Candidates allotted seats in Round 1 must pay a seat acceptance fee of Rs 5000 between 8 and 15 October 2024, to confirm their acceptance. The payment can be made through the official website. Failure to pay the fee will result in the cancellation of the allotment.
Allotted candidates can download their allotment letter from the WBJEEB website after completing the seat acceptance fee payment. The allotment letter must be presented along with the required documents during the physical verification process at the allotted institution. The reporting dates for physical verification and admission are 13 to 15 October 2024.
Candidates are advised to contact their respective institutions or visit their websites to confirm the reporting timings and specific admission requirements. The WBJEEB will cancel any allotment or admission if the candidate is found ineligible during the scrutiny process.
Go to the official website of WBJEEB at wbjeeb.in.
On the homepage, click on the direct link for WBJEE JELET 2024 round 1 seat allotment result.
A new page login page will open on the screen.
Enter the login details.
Hit the submit option.
Your seat allotment result will be displayed.
Check the result carefully.
Download, save, and print a copy for further reference.
(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight).