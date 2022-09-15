WBJEE Counseling 2022: Round 2 Seat Allotment Results to be Out Today

WBJEE Counselling round 2 seat allotment result is expected to be out today on the official website.
The counselling process is being held for the candidates who appeared for the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE). The counselling process is being conducted by the WBJEE Board. The board will soon release the result for the round 2 seat allotment process. The WBJEE counselling round 2 seat allotment result is expected to be out on the official website at wbjee.nic.in.
The candidates who couldn't get a seat in the first round have a chance to get a seat allotted in the second round and they will have to wait till the results are made public.
After the link for the seat allotment result of round 2 is active, candidates can access the result by entering their login information. The selected candidates will have to pay the fee and complete the seat acceptance process between 15-19 September.
Visit the official website of the board at wbjeeb.nic.in.
On the homepage, click on the WBJEE 2022 round 2 seat allotment link.
You will have to enter the login credentials like the roll number and date of birth.
WBJEE round 2 seat allotment 2022 result will be displayed on the screen.
You can check and download the result for future use.
According to the official schedule, candidates can contact the assigned institute or visit their website to check the important dates and requirements. The complete procedure will begin after the results are out today and will continue till 19 September, 6 pm.
