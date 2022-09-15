WBJEE Counseling 2022: Round 2 Seat Allotment Results to be Out Today

The counselling process is being held for the candidates who appeared for the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE). The counselling process is being conducted by the WBJEE Board. The board will soon release the result for the round 2 seat allotment process. The WBJEE counselling round 2 seat allotment result is expected to be out on the official website at wbjee.nic.in.

The candidates who couldn't get a seat in the first round have a chance to get a seat allotted in the second round and they will have to wait till the results are made public.

After the link for the seat allotment result of round 2 is active, candidates can access the result by entering their login information. The selected candidates will have to pay the fee and complete the seat acceptance process between 15-19 September.