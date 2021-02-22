WBJEE 2021 Registration to Commence Tomorrow; Here’s How to Apply

The application process for West Bengal Joint Entrance Exam (WBJEE) 2021 will commence on Tuesday, 23 February 2021. Eligible candidates who want to register for the same can do so at its official website : https://wbjeeb.nic.in/.
The registration for WBJEE 2021 begins on 23 February and is to go on till 23 March 2021, 5 pm. Last date to pay the application fee is also 23 March.
The correction window will open on 24 March, and applicants will be allowed to make corrections in their applications till 26 March.
The admit card for the exam is expected to be available for download between 6 July to 11 July 2021. However, the date for declaration of result has not been announced yet by the board.
Applicants belonging to the General category will have to pay an application fee of Rs 500. Whereas, the applicants belonging to SC, ST, OBC-A, OBC-B are required to pay an application fee of Rs 400.
The WBJEE 2021 exam will have two papers. Paper 1 will be of Mathematics which is tentatively scheduled from 11 am to 1 pm on 11 July, and Paper 2 comprising Physics and Chemistry is tentatively scheduled from 2 pm to 4 pm.
