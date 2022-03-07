WBBSE Class 10 'Madhyamik' Board Exams 2022 Begins Today: Exam Day Guidelines

WBBSE Class 10th board exam 2022. Image used for representative purpose.
(Photo: iStock)
West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) is all set to commence the West Bengal class 10 (Madhyamik) board exams 2022 from Monday, 7 March 2022.
More than 11 lakh students are registered to appear for the West Bengal Board class 10 exams. Out of which, an estimate of 6.21 lakh students are girls while 4.96 lakh students are boys.
07 March: First Language
08 March: Second Language
9 March: Geography
11 March: History
12 March: Life Science
14 March: Mathematics
15 March: Physical Science
16 March: Optional subject
West Bengal government has also decided to temporarily suspend internet services in some areas during the days of WBBSE class 10 exams, reported PTI.
The report further added that the decision to suspend internet services was taken in the view of reports of leak of question papers through social media platforms from some exam centres within an hour of commencement of exams in 2019 and 2020.
Students appearing for the exams are required to report to the examination centre as per the reporting time mentioned in their admit card.
All students must carry a physical copy of their admit card at the examination centre.
As mentioned above, students will be provided 15 minutes reading time.
Mobile phones, earphones and other electronic devices are banned in the examination hall.
All students must carry their mask, maintain social distancing and adhere to all other COVID-19 norms.
For more details about WBBSE Class 10 exams, candidates are advised to visit the official website of the board.