WBBSE Class 10 'Madhyamik' Board Exams 2022 Begins Today: Exam Day Guidelines

West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) is all set to commence the West Bengal class 10 (Madhyamik) board exams 2022 from Monday, 7 March 2022.

More than 11 lakh students are registered to appear for the West Bengal Board class 10 exams. Out of which, an estimate of 6.21 lakh students are girls while 4.96 lakh students are boys.