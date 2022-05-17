WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2022 for 10th To Be Out by Next Week on Official Website

The results for the West Bengal 10th board result are expected to be released soon. West Bengal Board of Secondary Education, WBBSE will be releasing the WB Class 10th Result 2022 soon. As per reports, WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2022 will be out by end of next week. Once the result is declared, candidates can download the WBBSE 10th Result 2022 from the official website wbresults.nic.in and wbbse.org.

As per the reports, more than 11.18 lakh students appeared for the Madhyamik or Class 10 examinations this year. WBBSE Exams were held after two years after it was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic.

This year the examination was conducted from 7 March 2022 to 16 March 2022. The results will be available online.