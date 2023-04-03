UP Board Follows NCERT's Lead To Drop Chapters on Mughal Empire From Textbooks

Image used for representational purposes only.
(Photo: iStock)
Selected chapters on the Mughal Empire will be left out of the history syllabus for students in Uttar Pradesh.
On the same page: The course material for Classes 10-12 will be revised by the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) in line with the changes to the NCERT curriculum, according to a report by India Today.
The updated UP Board syllabus for 2023-24 can soon be downloaded from the official website, the report said
The revised textbooks are also ready for purchase
Why it matters: There are 22,000 schools affliated with the UP state board, as per its website, indicating that this decision concerns a significant number of students.
Last year, the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) made changes in the syllabi of classes 6 through 12 as part of its 'rationalisation process'.
Yes, but: A few historians and educators questioned the NCERT's move, even claiming that the changes were made because they are "convenient for the ruling party."
Out of syllabus: Specifically, the NCERT's 'rationalisation' efforts involved:
Omitting references to the 2002 Gujarat riots from Class 12 textbooks
Removing a 30-page chapter titled 'Kings and Chronicles; the Mughal Courts (C. 16th and 17th centuries)' from Class 12 textbooks
Dropping chapters named 'Central Islamic Lands', 'Clash of Cultures', and 'Industrial Revolution' from Class 11 textbooks
Scrapping topics under civics such as 'Democracy and Diversity', 'Popular Struggles and Movements', and 'Challenges of Democracy' from Class 10 textbooks
Excluding a chapter on 'Mughal Emperors: Major campaigns and events' from Class 7 textbooks
Eliminating a few poems and paragraphs from Hindi textbooks
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)