UPTET Final Answer Key 2021 Expected To Be Released Today: Here Are the Details

The Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEP) is all set to release the final answer key 2021 for the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET).

According to reports, the answer key 2021 is expected to be released on Thursday, 24 February 2022, and the results are also expected to be out by Friday, 25 February. The candidates can check their results on the official website at updeled.gov.in.

The UPTET final answer key was expected to be released on 23 February but there were no notifications on the website regarding the same. Therefore, the answer key is expected to be released on Thursday.

Candidates must be informed that the release of admit cards was also delayed by a day. Candidates would have to keep an eye on the official website for any updates.