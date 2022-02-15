CTET December 2021 Result Expected Today: How to Check Result on ctet.nic.in

CTET Result: The result of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) December 2021 is expected to be released by the the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday, 15 February 2022.

The CTET December 2021 result will be available for display on the official website of CTET: ctet.nic.in. Candidates who appeared for the exam will also be able to download their CTET marksheet from DigiLocker.