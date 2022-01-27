UPTET 2021 Answer Key To Release Today: How to Check, Raise Objections & More

UPTET 2021 Answer Key To Release Today. See how to check, raise objections and more
The answer key for the UPTET 2021 exam will be released on Thursday, 27 January 2022, by the Examination Regulatory Authority of Uttar Pradesh, Prayagraj.
Candidates who appeared for the exam can visit the official website of UPTET at updeled.gov.in and check their respective answer keys.
The UPTET 2021 exam was conducted on 23 January 2022.
While the preliminary answer key is set to release on Thursday, the last date to raise objections is 1 February 2022. Hence, candidates are advised to check their answer keys as soon as possible and raise objections if necessary.
The final answer key shall be declared on 23 February 2022 after a special committee reviews all objections by 21 February 2022.
Eventually, the final results will be declared on 25 February 2022.
Visit the official website of Examination Regulatory Authority of Uttar Pradesh on updeled.gov.in
Navigate to the link that reads 'UPTET Answer Key 2021' on the home page.
Enter your official login credentials and any other details required to log in.
Your UPTET 2021 answer key shall be displayed on your screen.
Check it thoroughly, download it and take a print out for future purpose.
For more updates on the UPTET 2021 exam, please check this space regularly and the official website of UPTET.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)