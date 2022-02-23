UPTET 2021 Answer Key: Final Answer Key Expected To Release Today

The Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2021 Answer Key is scheduled to release on Wednesday, 23 February 2022 on the official website – updeled.gov.in.

The provisional answer key of UPTET 2021 was released on 27 January 2022. Candidates were allowed to raise objections against the provisional answer key till 1 February.

The final answer key of UPTET 2021 is expected to be released on 23 February 2022 and the result will most likely be announced on 25 February.

Candidates who had appeared for the exam can get all details about the final answer key and results on the official website – updeled.gov.in.