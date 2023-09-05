UPSSSC PET Exam Date 2023 Announced: Admit Card To Be Released Soon; Details

UPSSSC PET Exam Date Announced. Admit card release date, and more.
UPSSSC PET Exam Dates 2023 Announced: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the exam dates of the upcoming Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) on its official website, upsssc.gov.in through an official notification.
Candidates who are going to appear in the UPSSSC PET Exam 2023 must note down that the UPSSSC PET admit cards will be released separately in due course of time.
The UPSSSC PET Exam 2023 will be conducted on 28 and 29 October 2023.
The UPSSSC PET Exam 2023 will be held in two shifts including the morning and evening shift. The examination is conducted for Group B and Group C posts in the Uttar Pradesh Government.
Those who will qualify the forthcoming UPSSSC PET 2023 will be eligible for the Mains exam, the dates of which will be notified separately.
The release date of UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2023 has not been announced yet. Check this space regularly to get the latest updates.
