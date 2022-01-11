UPSSSC Instructor Recruitment 2022: Apply For 2504 Vacancies
(Photo:istock)
The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC), has invited interested candidates to apply for a total of 2504 vacancies of ITI instructors.
Hence, candidates who have passed the UP PET 2021 exam are eligible to apply for UPSSSC 2022 recruitment for ITI Instructor Posts. Eligible and interested candidates must visit the official website of UPSSSC at upsssc.gov.in, and apply for the recruitment process.
Candidates must note that the application link for the UPSSSC 2022 recruitment shall only be available on the official website between 18 January 2022 and 8 February 2022. Thus, candidates are advised to apply as soon as the application link opens.
Please check below detailed information on the UPSSSC 2022 Recruitment application process, salary, important dates and more
Online application commences: 18 January 2022
Online application concludes: 18 February 2022
General - 1042
EWS - 211
OBC - 681
SC - 526
ST - 44
Candidates can expect to earn between Rs 35400 and Rs 112400 per month.
The application fees for the UPSSSC 2022 recruitment is Rs 25 for all catagories.
Visit the official website of UPSSSC at http://upsssc.gov.in/
Enter your official PET Registration Number to log in.
Enter your educational qualification and other required information.
Enter the verification code asked.
Next, upload your photograph and signature.
Make sure to mark the 'Declaration' and 'Proceed to Fee and Final Submission'.
Once submitted, take a print out of your submitted application given under 'Applicant Segment' of 'Application Dashboard'
Deposit the application fee required using any payment method such as Debit/Credit Card, Internet Banking etc
Candidates must note that the selection for the UPSSSC 2022 Recruitment shall be done on the basis of a written exam.
For more information pertaining to the UPSSSC recruitment 2022, please check this space regularly.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)