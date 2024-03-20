UPSC CSE Prelims Exam 2024 Rescheduled: Find Revised Date of Civil Services Exam

The The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Exam (CSE) dates for Preliminary round have been rescheduled due to the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections. UPSC on Tuesday, 19 March 2024 officially announced that the UPSC CSE Prelims Exam 2024 will be conduced on 16 June now instead of 26 May 2024.

The rescheduling of UPSC Prelims 2024 timetable was made after the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday, 16 March 2024 released the 18th Lok Sabha election schedule, according to which the 2024 general elections will commence from 19 April and conclude on 1 June 2024.

According to the official notification, "Due to the schedule of the impending General Election, the Commission has decided to postpone the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination 2024 which also serves as screening test for Indian Forest Service Examination, 2024 from 26-05-2024 to 16-06-2024."