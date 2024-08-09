UPSC Civil Services Main Exam 2024 Schedule Released; Check Date and Time

advertisement
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is conducting the Civil Services Main Examination 2024. The exam is expected to begin on September 20 and will be held in two shifts.
The first shift, which will consist of 12 hours of on-duty time, will be held from 9 a.m. to 12 noon. The second shift, lasting from 2.30 p.m. to 5.30 p.m., will be conducted in the afternoon. The examination will be conducted in two parts, with the first part comprising the essay paper and the second part containing the general studies I, II, III, and IV papers.
The candidates who have successfully passed the prelims examination will now be eligible to appear for the mains round, which consists of two parts: a written exam and a personality test.
The personality test will be conducted from 2.30 p.m. to 5.30 p.m. on September 29. The total number of vacancies in the central government services and departments that are expected to be filled through the recruitment exams this year is 1,056.
The candidates can visit the official website of UPSC- upsc.gov.in to check the detailed schedule for the Civil Services Main Examination 2024. Candidates can also download the schedule in a PDF file and keep it for future reference.
