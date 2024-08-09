UPSC Civil Services Main Exam 2024 Schedule Released; Check Date and Time

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is conducting the Civil Services Main Examination 2024. The exam is expected to begin on September 20 and will be held in two shifts.

The first shift, which will consist of 12 hours of on-duty time, will be held from 9 a.m. to 12 noon. The second shift, lasting from 2.30 p.m. to 5.30 p.m., will be conducted in the afternoon. The examination will be conducted in two parts, with the first part comprising the essay paper and the second part containing the general studies I, II, III, and IV papers.