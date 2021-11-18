UPSC Civil Services Main Exam 2021: Candidates Can Change Exam Centre in DAF-I

UPSC Mains 2021: Students can change their Civil Services Main exam centre in DAF 1. Image used for representational purposes.
(Photo: iStock)
UPSC CSE Main 2021: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Wednesday, 17 November, released a notification regarding the confirmation/change of choice of centre for Civil Services (Main) Examination (CSE) 2021.
"Keeping in view the requests of the candidates for allowing change in their Centre for the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2021, the Commission has decided to give an opportunity to all the candidates of this examination for revising their Examination Centre, if required," reads the official notice.
All candidates may note that the centre once opted in Detailed Application Form‐I will be considered as final and the commission will not entertain any request in this regard, thereafter, the notice added.
UPSC Civil Services (Prelims) Exam 2021 was held on 10 October 2021. Results for the same were declared on 29 October.
