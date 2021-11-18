UPSC Civil Services Main Exam 2021: Candidates Can Change Exam Centre in DAF-I

UPSC CSE Main 2021: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Wednesday, 17 November, released a notification regarding the confirmation/change of choice of centre for Civil Services (Main) Examination (CSE) 2021.

"Keeping in view the requests of the candidates for allowing change in their Centre for the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2021, the Commission has decided to give an opportunity to all the candidates of this examination for revising their Examination Centre, if required," reads the official notice.