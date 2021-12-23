UPSC CDS 2 written exam 2021 result declared on upsc.gov.in
(Photo: The Quint)
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the result for the Combined Defence Services (CDS) exam 2021. Hence students who had appeared for it can check their respective results on the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.
The UPSC CDS 2 written examination was conducted on 14 November 2021. This year, a total of 6,845 candidates are supposed to have qualified for the exam.
Moreover, candidates must note that UPSC has instructed all students to submit the original certificates required no later than 1 July 2022 for IMA & NA.
Similarly, for AFA, candidates must submit their certificates and documents latest by 13 May 2022 and in the case of SSC, by 1 October 2022.
Candidates must further note that they are not required to send their original certificates to UPSC.
In addition, all those candidates who have not qualified in the UPSC CDS 2 written examination must check their mark sheet on the official website of UPSC within 15 days from the date of publication of the final result of OTA (after conducting SSB Interview).
This is so because the result will remain available on the website only for a period of 30 days
Please find below a simple step-by-step procedure to check your UPSC CDS 2 written examination result 2021.
Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.
Navigate to the ‘Written Result’ section available on the home page.
Click on the link that reads, 'Combined Defence Services Examination 2, 2021'
Download the PDF file of the merit list and take a print out of it for future reference.
