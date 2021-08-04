UPSC CDS Exam II 2021 Notification Released: Apply for 339 Posts

UPSC CDS 2 Notification Released: Apply online on upsconline.nic.in
(Photo: iStock)
Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Wednesday, 4 August, issued the notification for Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2021. Release of the notification means that registration for the same also commenced from Wednesday.
Eligible candidates willing to apply for the same can do it UPSC's website: upsconline.nic.in.
CDS Exam II 2021 is scheduled to be conducted by UPSC on 14 November 2021.
A total of 339 vacancies are to be filled through this recruitment drive.
Indian Military Academy, Dehradun - 100 vacancies
Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala (Executive Branch (General Service)/Hydro) - 22 vacancies
Air Force Academy, Hyderabad—(Pre-Flying) Training Course - 32 vacancies
Officers’ Training Academy, Chennai (Madras)— 116th SSC (Men) (NT) - 169 vacancies
Officers Training Academy, Chennai (Madras) 30th SSC Women (NT) (UPSC) - 16 vacancies
UPSC CDS Exam II registration process is divided in two parts. In the first part, candidates are required to fill their basic information. Whereas, in the second part, candidates are required to pay the application fee, upload the required documents and select their exam centre.
Visit UPSC's official website: upsconline.nic.in
Click on 'Online Application for various examinations of UPSC' on homepage
Tap on 'Click here for Part I'
You will be directed to a new webpage
Read the important instructions and proceed
Fill up your basic information and submit
Click on 'Click here for Part II'
Key in your registration ID, date of birth, and click on 'submit'
Fill up the payment details, upload the required documents, and select the exam centre
Submit the form
For more details regarding UPSC CDS vacancy, you can check the official notification on UPSC's official website: upsc.gov.in
Published: undefined