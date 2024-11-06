Haryana NMMSS Admit Card 2024 Release Today: How to Download BSEH Hall Ticket?

advertisement
The Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) will release the Haryana National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship Scheme (NMMSS) admit card 2024 today, Wednesday, 6 November 2024. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official BSEH website at bseh.org.in using their Aadhar number and date of birth.
The Haryana NMMSS exam is scheduled for 17 November 2024 and will consist of two parts: Mental Ability Test and a Scholastic Ability Test. Part I, the Mental Ability Test, will contain 90 questions from reasoning, analysis, and synthesis, each carrying one mark. Part II, the Scholastic Ability Test, will feature 90 questions from Science, Mathematics, and Social Science.
The BSEH will provide scribes for candidates with disabilities who are certified as 40 percent or more by the Chief Medical Officer. These candidates must fall under the Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PWBD) category and must be unable to write independently.
