RSMSSB Stenographer Exam Answer Key 2024 Releasing Today: How to Download?

The RSMSSB will release the answer key for the Stenographer written exam today, 6 November 2024. Candidates can access the answer key on the RSMSSB's official website, rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, as confirmed by Board Chairman Alok Raj on his social media account.

The RSMSSB Stenographer Exam 2024, held on 5 October , aims to fill 474 positions. The preliminary answer key will provide candidates an opportunity to review their responses and, if necessary, submit objections within a specified timeframe, typically two to three days. Objections must be accompanied by supporting evidence and a fee of Rs 100 per objection. The final answer key will be released a few days before the result declaration.