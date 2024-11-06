RSMSSB Stenographer Exam Answer Key 2024 Releasing Today: How to Download?

advertisement
The RSMSSB will release the answer key for the Stenographer written exam today, 6 November 2024. Candidates can access the answer key on the RSMSSB's official website, rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, as confirmed by Board Chairman Alok Raj on his social media account.
The RSMSSB Stenographer Exam 2024, held on 5 October , aims to fill 474 positions. The preliminary answer key will provide candidates an opportunity to review their responses and, if necessary, submit objections within a specified timeframe, typically two to three days. Objections must be accompanied by supporting evidence and a fee of Rs 100 per objection. The final answer key will be released a few days before the result declaration.
To calculate their tentative scores, candidates can refer to the marking scheme provided with the answer key. The RSMSSB Stenographer Exam 2024 consisted of 300 questions, carrying a total of 200 marks. The marking scheme will outline the number of marks awarded for correct answers and deducted for incorrect responses.
Candidates can estimate their scores by comparing their answers with the answer key, using the formula: Total Marks = (Number of Correct Answers × 1) – (Number of Wrong Answers × 1/3).
Go to the official website, atrsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.
On the homepage, click on the direct link to download the answer key.
A login page will open.
Enter the required login details.
Hit the submit option.
Your answer key will be displayed.
Check the key carefully and raise objections, in case you find any discrepancy.
Download, save, and print a hard copy for future reference.
