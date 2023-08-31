UPPSC PCS (J) Result 2022 Declared: Direct Link & Steps To Check Scores Online

UPPSC PCS J Result 2022 is out now. Download here.
(Photo: The Quint)
UPPSC PCS J Result 2022 Out: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has officially announced the Uttar Pradesh Judicial Service (Civil Judge Junior Division) Exam 2022 result on the official website, uppsc.up.nic.in.
Candidates who appeared in the UPPSC PCS J Exam 2022 can download and check their interview round results on the aforementioned website by following the below steps.
According to a statement by UPPSC secretary Devi Prasad Pal, "Against 303 posts of judicial officers, 302 candidates have been declared successful. The selected candidates include 165 women, amounting to 55% of the selections.
Out of top 20 positions, 15 spots are achieved by women candidates. UPPSC declared the PCS J Exam 2022 result within 48 hours, after the interview round was concluded on 28 August.
Let us check out the UPPSC PCS J result 2022 toppers list and steps to download the result PDF below.
Here is the list of toppers who aced the UPPSC PCS J Exam 2022.
Nishi Gupta
Shishir Yadav
Rashmi Singh
Snehil Kunwar Singh
Jahnavi Verma
Harshita Singh
Hazique Husain Ansari
Raveena
Shivali Misra
Mohd D Younis
A total of 79,565 candidates had applied for this UPPSC PCS J recruitment exam. The preliminary exam was held on 12 February, in which 50,837 candidates had participated. Based on the preliminary exam results, 3,145 candidates were declared eligible for the main examination.
Approximately, 3,019 candidates had appeared in the UPPSC PCS J Main Exam, that was conducted from 23 to 25 May 2023. The result of Main exam was announced on 1 August, in which 959 candidates were declared successful, and therefore qualified for the interview round.
The interview round for all 959 candidates was held from 16 to 28 August 2023.
Go to the official website, uppsc.up.nic.in.
On the appeared homepage, click on the direct link for UPPSC PCS (J) Result 2022 (Interview Round).
A result PDF file will open on the screen.
Check your name and roll number from the result list carefully.
Download, save, and print a hard copy for future reference.
