UPCET 2021: Seat Allotment Result for BTech and Other Courses To Be Out Today

It is also advisable for students to check other official websites of UPCET, like upcet.nta.nic.in and aktu.ac.in. The last date to freeze an allotted seat is October 9, 2021. Students who are satisfied with their UPCET Seat Allotment Result 2021 should confirm the allotted seats online and then report to their respective allotted colleges no later than October 10.