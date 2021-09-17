UPCET 2021 Answer Key Released: Here's How To Download

Candidates can raise objection against the answer key (if any) by paying a non-refundable fee of Rs 200 per question. "The candidates, who are not satisfied with any answer key, may challenge the same by filling an online application form ONLY and paying online, a non-refundable fee of Rs.200/-per question, in the given window, through payment gateway, using debit/credit card or net banking or Paytm," reads the official notice.

It further stated that only paid challenges made during stipulated time through key challenge link will be considered. The answer key will be revised if these challenges are found correct.

For more details, candidates are advised to check the official website: upcet.nta.nic.in.