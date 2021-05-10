UPCET 2021 Exam Postponed: Registration Deadline Extended

UPCET 2021: Last date to register for UPCET 2021 is 31 May. Image used for representational purposes only.
National Testing Agency (NTA) has postponed the Uttar Pradesh Combined Entrance Test 2021. Earlier, the test was scheduled to be conducted on 15 June 2021.
Apart from the postponement of exam, NTA has also extended the last date to submit the application form for UPCET 2021. Now, the interested candidates can submit online exam application form for the same till 31 May 2021 (up to 5 pm).
This decision has been taken because of the requests being received from the candidates, seeking extension of the last date for submission of online applications forms for the exam, on account of difficulties being experienced by them due to COVID-19, NTA stated in the official notification.
NTA further added, "With a view to remove hardships caused to candidates and to ensure larger participation of candidates, it has been decided to postpone the UPCET- 2021 exam scheduled on 15 June 2021 and also extend the last date for submission of online application forms for the exam."
New date for UPCET 2021 exam will be announced later. For further updates, candidates can check the official website: upcet.nta.nic.in
UPCET is an entrance examination for admission to various courses offered by Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) Lucknow, Madan Mohan Malviya University of Technology (MMMUT) Gorakhpur, and Harcourt Butler Technical University(HBTU), Kanpur.
Published: 10 May 2021,11:11 AM IST