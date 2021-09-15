JEE Main 2021 Session 4 Result Declared, Link to Activate Soon: Reports

JEE Advanced 2021 registrations are expected to begin soon. It was postponed twice due to the delay in declaration of JEE Main result.

This year, a total of 9,34,602 candidate appeared for JEE Main exams, reported Hindustan Times. The top 2.5 lakh candidates (including all categories) who have qualified in B.E/B.Tech Paper of JEE (Main) 2021 will be eligible for JEE Advanced. Eligible candidates can apply for the same on jeeadv.ac.in.

JEE Advanced 2021 consists of two papers which are scheduled to held on 3 October 2021. Paper 1 will be conducted from 9am to 12 noon, and Paper 2 will be held from 2:30pm to 5:30pm.