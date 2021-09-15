JEE Main 2021 Session 4 Result Declared, Link to Activate Soon: Reports

JEE Main 2021 session 4 result declared on jeemain.nta.nic.in
National Testing Agency (NTA) on Wednesday, 15 September, declared the result of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 Session 4, reported NDTV.
Result link for the same will be soon available on JEE Main's official website: jeemain.nta.nic.in.
JEE Main session 4 exam was held on 26, 27, 31 August, and 1 and 2 September 2021.
Visit the official website of NTA JEE Main: jeemain.nta.nic.in.
Click on the result link on the home page.
Enter your application number and other required details.
Click on 'Submit'.
Your result will appear on the screen.
Download and save it for future reference
JEE Advanced 2021 registrations are expected to begin soon. It was postponed twice due to the delay in declaration of JEE Main result.
This year, a total of 9,34,602 candidate appeared for JEE Main exams, reported Hindustan Times. The top 2.5 lakh candidates (including all categories) who have qualified in B.E/B.Tech Paper of JEE (Main) 2021 will be eligible for JEE Advanced. Eligible candidates can apply for the same on jeeadv.ac.in.
JEE Advanced 2021 consists of two papers which are scheduled to held on 3 October 2021. Paper 1 will be conducted from 9am to 12 noon, and Paper 2 will be held from 2:30pm to 5:30pm.
