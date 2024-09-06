UP Police Constable Provisional Answer Key 2024 Awaited; Details Here

advertisement
The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPB) is hopeful that the UP Police Constable Answer Key 2024 will be released soon. However, the board has not yet announced a date or time for its release.
UPPB issued the provisional answer key after the second phase of the constable recruitment examination was held on 30 and 31 August 2024. According to the information, around 19.26 lakh candidates appeared for the exams conducted on 30 and 31 August 2024, while 28.91 lakh candidates appeared for the 23, 24, and 25 August examination dates.
31.38% of candidates skipped the test during the first phase of the examination, according to the UPPB. The board expects to release the provisional answer key on the official website of UPPBPB at ppbpb.gov.in.
It is pertinent to note that the written examination for the constable recruitment was held in two phases. The first phase was held on August 23, 24, 25, while the second phase was held on August 30 and 31, 2024. The exam was conducted at 1174 exam centres across 67 districts in Uttar Pradesh.
