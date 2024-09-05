SSC CGL Tier 1 Admit Card 2024 Out: Check Region-wise Update Here

The tier 1 admit cards of the Combined Graduate Level Examination conducted by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC CGL tier 1 admit card) for some regions are out. Those who have applied for the admit card can visit the regional website of the commission to check the status of their admit card.

According to the information provided by the authorities, admit cards have been issued for six out of nine regions of SSC. The southern region was the latest region to receive the admit cards. Those living in Madhya Pradesh, Central, Western, Northwestern, and Northeastern regions have already received their admit cards. However, the candidates in Northern, Eastern, and Karnataka-Kerala regions are still waiting for their admit cards to be issued.