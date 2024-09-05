IBPS RRB Clerk 2024 Result Awaited; Steps To Download Here

advertisement
The Institute of Banking Personal Selection (IBPS) RRB Clerk exam result is still awaited. For those who had applied for the RRB PO prelims examination earlier, the result has already been announced for a limited number of candidates. Check the IBPS RRB Clerk result updates on the official website at ibps.in.
The RRB Clerk and PO Prelims examinations were held on August 3, 4, 10, 17, and 18. The single examination for Officers scale 2 and 3 and the mains examination for Officers scale 1 will be held on the same day, likely on September 29. The RRB Clerk mains examination is tentatively scheduled for October 6, as per the calendar of IBPS.
You can visit the official website at IBPS.in
You will be able to find the RRB Clerk Prelims result link on the home page and click on it.
After submitting your login details, you will be able to access the result.
Candidates can also download the RRB Clerk result.
The IBPS RRB Clerk result is awaited, and the recruitment drive is for 9923 Group A - Officers (Scale-I, II & III) and Group B - Office Assistants (Multipurpose) vacancies.
