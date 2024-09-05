IBPS RRB Clerk 2024 Result Awaited; Steps To Download Here

The Institute of Banking Personal Selection (IBPS) RRB Clerk exam result is still awaited. For those who had applied for the RRB PO prelims examination earlier, the result has already been announced for a limited number of candidates. Check the IBPS RRB Clerk result updates on the official website at ibps.in.

The RRB Clerk and PO Prelims examinations were held on August 3, 4, 10, 17, and 18. The single examination for Officers scale 2 and 3 and the mains examination for Officers scale 1 will be held on the same day, likely on September 29. The RRB Clerk mains examination is tentatively scheduled for October 6, as per the calendar of IBPS.