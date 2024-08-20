UP Police Admit Card 2024 Released For Exam From 23 August

advertisement
The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPBPB) has released the admit cards for the Constable recruitment examination 2024. Those who are appearing for the entrance exam can download the admit card from the official website of the board,uppbpb.gov.in. The link to download the admit card is available on the admit card download page of the website.
It is pertinent to note that the admit cards are being released in phases. Three days before each exam day, the board will release the admit cards for the candidates. The admit cards include the details of the exam date, time, reporting time, and exam centre details. The candidates are required to bring the admit card and a photo ID with them on the day of the exam.
The Uttar Pradesh Police Constable recruitment exam 2024 is scheduled to be held on 23, 24, 25, 30, and 31 August 2024. The exam will be held at 67 exam centres across the state. Two shifts will be held during the exam, from 10 am to 12 noon and 3 pm to 5 pm. Any difficulty in downloading or checking the admit cards can be resolved by contacting the helpline numbers at 8867786192/9773790762.
