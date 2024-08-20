UP Police Admit Card 2024 Released For Exam From 23 August

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPBPB) has released the admit cards for the Constable recruitment examination 2024. Those who are appearing for the entrance exam can download the admit card from the official website of the board,uppbpb.gov.in. The link to download the admit card is available on the admit card download page of the website.

It is pertinent to note that the admit cards are being released in phases. Three days before each exam day, the board will release the admit cards for the candidates. The admit cards include the details of the exam date, time, reporting time, and exam centre details. The candidates are required to bring the admit card and a photo ID with them on the day of the exam.