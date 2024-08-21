UP NEET-UG Counselling 2024 Dates Out; Registration Began On August 20

Students are advised to visit the official website to submit the registration form and submit the registration fee. After that, the students will be required to submit the security amount according to their choice of seats.

UP NEET UG Counselling 2024 will be carried out in five phases. The first phase will include the registration of students, the second phase will involve the payment of registration fee, the third phase will involve the deposit of security money, the fourth phase will involve the selection and locking of preferences by the candidates and the fifth phase will involve the release of the merit list.

Candidates are required to visit the official website upneet.gov.in for the latest updates and complete all the required steps.