UP NEET-UG Counselling 2024 Dates Out; Registration Began On August 20

advertisement
The Uttar Pradesh NEET UG Counselling 2024 is just around the corner. The registration process for aspiring medical students seeking admission to state quota seats is going to begin on 20 August 2024. Students can register online through the official website- upneet.gov.in.
The registration process will require students to submit a registration fee of Rs 2,000. Those who want to participate in the counseling process will have to pay the registration fee along with the security amount. The security amount for state quota seats is Rs 30,000, while the private medical college students will have to pay Rs 2 lakh and the private dental college students will have to pay Rs 1 lakh.
Students are advised to visit the official website to submit the registration form and submit the registration fee. After that, the students will be required to submit the security amount according to their choice of seats.
UP NEET UG Counselling 2024 will be carried out in five phases. The first phase will include the registration of students, the second phase will involve the payment of registration fee, the third phase will involve the deposit of security money, the fourth phase will involve the selection and locking of preferences by the candidates and the fifth phase will involve the release of the merit list.
Candidates are required to visit the official website upneet.gov.in for the latest updates and complete all the required steps.
Registration and Document Uploading: August 20 to August 24, 2024
Submission of Registration Fee: August 20 to August 24, 2024
Merit List Release: August 24, 2024
Online Choice Filling: August 24 to August 29, 2024
Counselling Result Release: August 30, 2024
(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight).
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)