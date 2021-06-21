UP Board Class 10, 12 Exam Marking Scheme Announced, Check Details

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) on Sunday, 20 June, released the marking criteria/formula which will be used to evaluate the result of students of Classes 10 and 12.

The Uttar Pradesh government on 3 June announced the decision of cancellation of Class 12 board exams in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new criteria, which was announced by Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma, has been decided by a committee of 11 members.