UP Board Class 10, 12 Exam Marking Scheme Announced, Check Details

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) on Sunday, 20 June, released the marking criteria/formula which will be used to evaluate the result of students of Classes 10 and 12.
The Uttar Pradesh government on 3 June announced the decision of cancellation of Class 12 board exams in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The new criteria, which was announced by Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma, has been decided by a committee of 11 members.
He mentioned that the Class 12 students will be marked on the basis of Class 12 pre-board exam, Class 10 board exam, and Class 11 exam.
For the final result, the board will consider 50 percent marks of Class 10, 40 percent of Class 11, and the remaining 10 percent will come from Class 12 pre-board exam.
Whereas, Class 10 result will be evaluated by considering 50 percent of Class 9 marks, and 50 percent of class 10 pre-board marks.
As per a report by NDTV, the students who will be not satisfied with their result will be given a chance to appear for the next board exam without paying any exam fee.
Recently, the UP government also announced that no merit list will be declared this year.
(With inputs from NDTV)
