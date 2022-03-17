UP Board 10th, 12th Admit Cards 2022 Out: How to Download, Check Details

UP Board Class 10,12 admit cards released on the website.
(Photo: iStock)
The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has officially released the admit cards for the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations.
Candidates who are appearing for the UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 exams can find their admit cards on the official website as it is already been released.
However, it is important to note that the link for downloading the admit cards is only available for the respective school principals as of now.
Admit cards are very important as students need to carry them during the exams.
As per the schedule, the UPMSP board examinations will start on 24 March 2022. Generally, the admit cards are distributed ten days before the exams commence.
The Board claims that the letter contains tips on how to become toppers, how to attempt the board exams and motivational messages.
Here is a step-by-step process that the principals should follow to download the UP Board Class 10 and 12 admit cards:
Go to the official website - upmsp.edu.in.
Click on the link that mentions the admit card on the homepage.
A new page will open on your device.
Log in by using the credentials.
The Admit card will display on your screen.
Download the admit card from the website.
Take a printout and distribute the admit cards among the students.
The examinations will be conducted across 8873 examination centres in the state. Students are requested to carry their admit cards to the respective examination centres.
