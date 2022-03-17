UP Board 10th, 12th Admit Cards 2022 Out: How to Download, Check Details

The UP Board 10th,12th Admit Cards 2022 can be downloaded by the principals.
UP Board Class 10,12 admit cards released on the website.

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has officially released the admit cards for the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations.

Candidates who are appearing for the UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 exams can find their admit cards on the official website as it is already been released.

The official website that the candidates can use to access their admit cards is upmsp.edu.in. The ones appearing for the examination can also get more details about the board exams from the official website.

However, it is important to note that the link for downloading the admit cards is only available for the respective school principals as of now.

Students need to visit their schools to receive the Inter or Matric admit cards from the principals.

Admit cards are very important as students need to carry them during the exams.

As per the schedule, the UPMSP board examinations will start on 24 March 2022. Generally, the admit cards are distributed ten days before the exams commence.

This year, the UP Board has also shared a motivational letter along with the admit cards. The letter has information that will help the students to stay motivated and experience less fear during the examinations.

The Board claims that the letter contains tips on how to become toppers, how to attempt the board exams and motivational messages.

UP Board 10th, 12th Admit Cards 2022: Steps to Download

Here is a step-by-step process that the principals should follow to download the UP Board Class 10 and 12 admit cards:

  • Go to the official website - upmsp.edu.in.

  • Click on the link that mentions the admit card on the homepage.

  • A new page will open on your device.

  • Log in by using the credentials.

  • The Admit card will display on your screen.

  • Download the admit card from the website.

  • Take a printout and distribute the admit cards among the students.

It is to be noted that the UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 examinations will begin on 24 March 2022 and end on 20 April 2022.

The examinations will be conducted across 8873 examination centres in the state. Students are requested to carry their admit cards to the respective examination centres.

